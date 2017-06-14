The tech giant's latest investment in tackling climate change follows last year's $1.5 billion green bond sale. Proceeds from this latest bond will be earmarked for eco-friendly projects, with solar at the forefront.

Technology giant Apple has served up the perfect riposte to U.S. President Donald Trump's disavowal of the Paris Agreement by issuing $1 billion of green bonds with the explicit instruction that proceeds raised be steered towards clean energy and eco-friendly projects.

The iPhone maker has long been a supportive advocate of solar power, and last year issued the biggest ever green bond sold by a U.S. company when it sold $1.5 billion worth of green bonds.

This second foray follows Apple's signing of an open letter in which the company, and others, pledged to ...

