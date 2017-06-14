

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Employment hit a record high in both the euro area and the EU28 in the first quarter of the year amid sustained growth in the figures, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



The number of employed totaled a seasonally adjusted 154.8 million for the Eurozone and 234.2 million for the EU28 during the first quarter. Both figures were the highest ever.



The employment figure grew by 0.4 percent quarter-on-quarter in both the euro area and the EU28. In the fourth quarter of 2016, employment rose 0.4 percent in both regions.



On a year-on-year basis, employment grew 1.5 percent in Eurozone and 1.4 percent in the EU28. That is after 1.4 percent and 1.1 percent gains, respectively, in the previous three months.



Estonia, Malta, Sweden and Ireland recorded the biggest sequential increases among member states. The largest declines were witnessed in Latvia, Romania, Croatia and Lithuania.



