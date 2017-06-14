Jim Stengel, Jury Chair and President/CEO of The Jim Stengel Company



Amanda Benfell PR Manager, WARC Email: amanda.benfell@warc.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 7467 8125

LONDON, June 14, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The third and final shortlist of The WARC Awards, a new global competition honouring the effective use of emerging marketing disciplines, is now released.20 entries from around the world have made the shortlist in the Brand Purpose category, which rewards marketing initiatives that have successfully embraced a brand purpose and achieved commercial success as well as a benefit for a wider community.Chaired by Jim Stengel - President/CEO of The Jim Stengel Company, the jury of 13 senior industry leaders looked for purpose-led approaches to marketing that have been successful not just in fulfilling a societal need but also in achieving commercial goals. The jury were seeking for evidence of brands integrating purpose into their marketing and their wider enterprise as opposed to investing in bolt-on CSR programmes.The shortlisted entries are:- Ariel Matic - Dads Share The Load - BBDO - India- Art Fund - From purpose to profit - 101 - United Kingdom- Be The Match - Be The Guy - space150 - United States- Elevit - The First Hello - PHD China - China- Emirates NBD - The AC Vests - FP7/Dubai, MediaVest Spark - United Arab Emirates- Good Knight - Getting India to say Good K'night even in the Mornings - J. Walter Thompson - India- Huggies - No Baby Unhugged - Ogilvy - Canada- Lifebuoy - Future Child - MullenLowe Singapore, MullenLowe Lintas Group India - India- MasterCard Priceless Causes - A Priceless Delivery - FP7/Dubai - United Arab Emirates- National Health Insurance Company - Daman - Ad D - FP7/Dubai - United Arab Emirates- National Health Insurance Company - Daman - Don't 'treat' yourself to antibiotics - FP7/Dubai - United Arab Emirates- National Institute for Blood Transfusion & Untold Festival - Pay With Blood - UM - Romania- Off the Street Club - Hope is Tougher - Energy BBDO - United States- Persil - The Radicalisation of Persil: How prisoners helped us restore conviction in the brand - MullenLowe - United Kingdom- SPC/Goulburn Valley/Ardmona - MyFamilyCan - Leo Burnett Melbourne - Australia- Surf Excel - When Embracing Dirt Became An Act Of Faith - MullenLowe Lintas Group - India- Coca-Cola - A World of We - FP7/Dubai - United Arab Emirates- The New Zealand Heart Foundation - The Heart Attack Act - Barnes, Carmur & Friends Dentsu - New Zealand- U by Kotex - It's Not My Period - Ogilvy, Mindshare - Canada- Whirlpool - Care Counts: Brand Purpose Can Make a Difference - DigitasLBi - United StatesThe winners of the inaugural WARC Awards will be announced shortly.More information on WARC Awards and all the shortlisted entries can be found here and on the WARC at www.warc.com/warcawards.prize.About WARC- your global authority on advertising and media effectivenesswarc.com is an online service offering advertising best practice, evidence and insights from the world's leading brands. WARC helps clients grow their businesses by using proven approaches to maximise advertising effectiveness. WARC's clients include the world's largest advertising and media agencies, research companies, universities and advertisers.WARC runs four global and two regional case study competitions: WARC Awards, WARC Innovation Awards, WARC Media Awards, The Admap prize, WARC Prize for Asian Strategy and WARC Prize for MENA Strategy.WARC also publishes leading journals including Admap, Market Leader, the Journal of Advertising Research and the International Journal of the Market Research Society. In addition to its own content, WARC features advertising case studies and best practices from more than 50 respected industry sources, including: ARF, Effies, Cannes Lions, ESOMAR and IPA.Founded in 1985, WARC is privately owned and has offices in the UK, U.S. and Singapore.Source: WARCContact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.