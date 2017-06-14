Jean-Claude Biver Honored at EU Business School Commencement Ceremony 2017

BARCELONA, Spain, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

EU Business School is delighted to announce it has granted its prestigious Leadership Award to Jean-Claude Biver, President of the LVMH Watch Division, CEO of Tag Heuer and Chairman of Hublot Watches & Zenith Watches.

This award aims to recognize businesses or individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to leadership excellence. It acknowledges the most innovative, dynamic and influential people, qualities typified by Jean-Claude Biver, a true visionary in the field of luxury watchmaking.

Originally from Luxembourg, Biver moved to Switzerland at a young age. He earned a degree in business at HEC Lausanne and has since forged a unique career in the watchmaking industry. In 1981 he rebuilt Blancpain, turning it into one of the most respected traditional watch brands. He later modernized Omega, before becoming CEO of Hublot, overseeing a fivefold increase in sales through a fusion of the traditional and the contemporary. Hublot then joined LVMH group, where Biver is now President of the Watch Division. He later became CEO of Tag Heuer in 2014 and of Zenith in 2017.

Biver's astounding work ethic, entrepreneurship and leadership earned him his international recognition. He attributes this success to his unwavering commitment to originality:

"I always try to be 'first, different and unique'. Any project, product, concept or idea that comes to me, it must fit those requirements. It must be the first, it must be unique, it must be different."

Before receiving his award, Jean-Claude Biver inspired graduates with a stirring speech, urging them to make this century theirs; to take it to the next level, and to shape their own future:

"Your future must be totally different from today. You need to shake planet Earth. You are going to make the economy. You are going to make this century yours, and not mine. I have the biggest hope because I know the new generation, I see the new generation and I learn everyday from the new generation."

During this 2017 Commencement Week, over 300 graduates and undergraduates will attend EU Business School's ceremonies in Barcelona, Munich and Geneva. These annual events honor the students and congratulate them for the determination and diligence shown throughout their academic studies. It is a momentous occasion and a celebration of all that they have achieved, as well as a toast to their future success.

