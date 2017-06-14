

14 June 2017



Foresight Solar Fund Limited: Dividend Announcement



The Company is pleased to announce that the first Quarterly dividend of 1.58 pence per share was approved by the Directors and will be paid on 25 August 2017.



Dividend Timetable



+------------------+----------------+ | | Date | +------------------+----------------+ | Ex-dividend Date | 10 August 2017 | +------------------+----------------+ | Record Date | 11 August 2017 | +------------------+----------------+ | Payment Date | 25 August 2017 | +------------------+----------------+



