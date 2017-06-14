14 June 2017
Foresight Solar Fund Limited: Dividend Announcement
The Company is pleased to announce that the first Quarterly dividend of 1.58 pence per share was approved by the Directors and will be paid on 25 August 2017.
Dividend Timetable
+------------------+----------------+ | | Date | +------------------+----------------+ | Ex-dividend Date | 10 August 2017 | +------------------+----------------+ | Record Date | 11 August 2017 | +------------------+----------------+ | Payment Date | 25 August 2017 | +------------------+----------------+
ENDS
Foresight Group
Romy Abrahams +44 (0)203 rabrahams@foresightgroup.eu 763 6956
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited +44 (0)20 7710 7600
Mark Bloomfield Neil Winward Tunga Chigovanyika
+44 (0)20 J.P. Morgan Cazenove 7742 4000 William Simmonds
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Foresight Solar Fund Limited via GlobeNewswire
BD3QJR5R10
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX