PITTSBURGH, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Innovative Designs (OTCQB: IVDN) Inc., in an attempt to increase its global business, has entered into a 2 year agreement with Epoch Consultants LLC, who has been granted exclusive rights in the Country of India. Epoch Consultants LLC will be conducting marketing of Insultex™ to apparel manufacturers and the Indian military.

Epoch Consultants LLC President, Kanan S. Shah commented, "We are looking forward to introducing Insultex™ to the Indian Military and apparel industry in India. Many people do not realize that the greatest loss of life within the Indian Armed Forces is caused by exposure to the cold. It is our goal to put an end to this." Epoch Consultants LLC Vice President Nilesh J. Mehta stated, "We see a huge opportunity in introducing Insultex™ to the Indian economy."

Innovative Designs Inc. C.E.O., Joseph Riccelli stated, "The Company is aware of the countless military applications that exist with this agreement."

The Company

Innovative Designs Inc. manufactures the Insultex® House Wrap, Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit http://www.idigear.com or www.insultexhousewrap.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on the "Safe Harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors, including the risks and matters discussed in the Company's SEC filings available at http://www.sec.gov

Contact:

Joseph Riccelli

412-799-0350

joer@idigear.com



