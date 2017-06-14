SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Eco Building Products, Inc., (OTC PINK: ECOB) announced today that its subsidiary, Wood Protection Technologies, Inc., will be presenting at the Marcum MicroCap Conference, on Friday June 16th, at 11:00 a.m. EDT in the Morosco Room of the Grand Hyatt Hotel, NYC.

"We have taken a number of very deliberate measures over the past 15 months to transform the Company from a supplier of treated wood products to a developer and manufacturer of wood protection chemistry and technology. We had all of our products certified code compliant and applied for two patents that are now pending. We passed critical first tests for a breakthrough new fire retardant formulation designed specifically for OSB (oriented strand board) for which we will be filing a patent application in the next few weeks. We formed a subsidiary, Wood Protection Technologies, to hold the IP and attract new customers and now with our first major national distribution agreement, we can set about raising equity with demonstrable proof of concept and real revenue traction," said Eco/WPT President and CEO, Tom Comery.

The Company intends to raise $3 million of which $400,000 is already committed and funded and is engaged in a number of discussions with interested parties in addition to Marcum Conference participants.

About Eco Building Products, Inc.

Eco Building Products, Inc. (Eco) is a manufacturer of proprietary, environmentally conscientious chemistry utilizing patent pending ECOB WoodSurfaceFilm™ and FRC™ technology (Fire Retardant Coating). Eco's products protect against fire, mold/mycotoxins, fungal-decay, wood ingesting insects and termites. Eco is headquartered in San Diego, CA and goes to market through licensed Affiliates nationwide.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act, and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. ECOB takes no obligation to update or correct forward-looking statements, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties.

