HAMILTON, BERMUDA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE: TGP), has declared a cash distribution of $0.5625 per unit on the Partnership's Series A preferred units (NYSE:TGP PR A) for the period from April 1, 2017 to June 30, 2017. The cash distribution is payable on July 17, 2017 to all unitholders of record as at June 30, 2017.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG, LPG and crude oil marine transportation services primarily under long-term, fixed-rate charter contracts through its interests in 50 LNG carriers (including 18 newbuildings), 30 LPG/Multigas carriers (including four newbuildings) and five conventional tankers. The Partnership's interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification facility, which is currently under construction. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners' common and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TGP" and "TGP PR A", respectively.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Enquiries

Ryan Hamilton

Tel: +1 (604) 609-6442

Website: www.teekay.com



