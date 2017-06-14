Company honors buyers and sellers transforming business on the Continent through digitization at SAP Ariba Live Prague

Awesome [aw-suh m]. It's defined as inspiring an overwhelming feeling of reverence and admiration. Today, SAP Ariba recognized four companies who are doing just this in Europe with MakeProcurementAwesome awards at SAP Ariba Live, the premier global business commerce event being held this week at the Hilton Prague.

"Technology is transforming business and every process that touches it, and nowhere is this more evident than procurement," said Alex Atzberger, President, SAP Ariba, "No longer a tactical function focused simply on savings and efficiencies, procurement is a strategic initiative that is fueling innovation and broad value."

Designed to recognize organizations who are driving this transformation and increasing the impact of procurement, the SAP Ariba European MakeProcurementAwesome awards were presented to:

Deutsche Bank

Manutan

Nedbank

BASF

"These four companies are embracing digital technologies and strategies to connect and collaborate in new ways that are not only creating opportunities and advantage for their organizations today, but preparing them for tomorrow," Atzberger said. "And this makes them, and procurement, awesome."

To learn more about the procurement transformation that is underway around the world, visit www.makeprocurementawesome.com.

