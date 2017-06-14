Frost & Sullivan Applauds DAW's Vision in developing innovative and sustainable Architectural Coatings

DAW's unwavering contribution towards the development of ecological building paints has earned the company a significant competitive edge

LONDON, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the architectural coatings industry, Frost & Sullivan recognises DAW SE (DAW) with the 2017 European Frost & Sullivan Award for Product Leadership. Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed products with innovative features and functionality, gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognises the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

"DAW's in-depth knowledge of raw material markets, consistent and innovative R&D, and a reliable production process have earned it a competitive edge over other participants in the market and have proven the capability of DAW to manage future challenges on product as well as on customer side," said Frost & Sullivan Senior Research Analyst Vinay Venkatesan. "The company even sources its paint containers from recyclable raw materials to ensure end-to-end conservation of the environment through its products."

Recognising that mere environment sustainability will not be a product differentiator for long, DAW has been incorporating renewable raw materials in its Caparol CapaGeo and Alpina Klima-Weiss product lines. These products are solvent- and preservative-free, and not only utilise renewable resources, but also protect human health. DAW collaborated with a leading German chemical company to replace its entire petroleum-based binders with renewable, biogenic substances, such as vegetable oils, waste fats, and biogas. The binders of the CapaGeo varnishes and wood oils are made from up to 67% renewable materials, as well as boast optimum processing properties and exceptional quality.

The introduction of the world's first emission-minimized and solvent-free interior paint even goes back to 1985, when DAW's leading professional brand Caparol launched Indeko-plus. Through the years, Indeko-plus has gained wide appreciation from customers in the premium interior paints segment and is the industry standard for quality, excellent opacity and yield. DAW has complemented its paints with the Nespri-Tec system, which aids mist-free spraying and offers multiple advantages, such as ease of application, speed, cost efficiency, reliability, and cleanliness.

DAW also pioneered the use of nano-quartz matrix (NQG) technology in products that enable long-term retention of clean and beautiful external facades. Its NQG paints like ThermoSan, AmphiSilan, and Sylitol, are highly water repellent, low chalking, universally deployable, and easily applied. In addition, they strongly adhere to the substrate and have the lowest tendency to soiling and maximum colour stability. The products eliminate challenges such as emulsifier runs and the rubbed streak effect on the facade.

Similarly, its Capatect System Natur+ is the first facade insulation based on hemp. Being a natural resource, hemp delivers exceptional ecobalance that encompasses the entire lifecycle of the hemp-fibre insulation board. It is recyclable; is cultivated in ecological, regional agriculture without pesticides or fertilizer; and delivers a positive carbon-dioxide balance, even during the manufacturing process. At the same time, Caparol's hemp insulation system meets all requirements of modern insulation and offers benefits such as a highly vapour-permeable system structure, outstanding noise insulation, heat protection, and high impact strength.

DAW SE follows a multi-brand strategy approach to ensure uniform development of products across target groups, professional contractors, and do it yourself (DIY) customers. While Caparol consists of a full range of coating systems, such as high-quality paints, enamels, and glazes for professional contractors, the product range of the Alpina brand is focused on the DIY business. This range, which mainly comprises high-quality and environment-friendly wall paints and enamels, addresses specific DIY needs, such as ease of installation and is available in wholesale and retail stores.

"Over the years, DAW has strengthened Alpina's position as the brand of choice for DIY customers and is the market leader in the largest, as well as emerging, markets. In Germany alone, Alpina has brand awareness of 98% among DIY users and is one of the fastest-selling products and market leader in the segment," noted Venkatesan. "DAW's strong collaborations with several associations of craftsmen, trade, industry, and research institutes underlines its desire to be a comprehensive solution provider across all types of architectural coatings."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About DAW SE (DAW)

Since 1895 DAW has developed, produced and sold innovative coating systems. As an independent family company in its fifth generation, DAW has continued to grow to become the third largest manufacturer of building paints in Europe and the market leader in Germany, Austria and Turkey. The DAW Group is the home to numerous stalwart brands like Caparol and Alpina. It is the driver of innovation in coating materials, thermal insulation and building protection and is a reliable partner for its customers and suppliers.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

