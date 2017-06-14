Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market Size Worth USD 27.49 Billion By 2024: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globaltitanium dioxide marketis expected to reach USD 27.49 billion by 2024 owing to the increasing demand of titanium dioxide in paper, paint & coating, cosmetics, and plastic industries. In 2014, DuPont titanium technologies started a manufacturing facility in Alamira, Mexico having a capacity of 200,000 tons/year which will help in fulfilling the demand worldwide.

Rising demand for lightweight automobiles is expected to play a vital role in growth of global titanium dioxide market. Materials such as polycarbonates are used in manufacturing of lightweight automotive which have low scratch resistance value. Also, the product is used in various industries such as chemical intermediates, fiber, technical titanium, inks for printer and rubber.

Keeping these driving factors in mind, companies are ramping up their production capacity. In 2015, PPG International entered in a partnership agreement with Henan Billions Chemicals Co. LTD. to setup a new manufacturing unit for titanium dioxide which is expected to produce 100,000 metric tons per year to expand its footprint in Asia Pacific. Companies such as Argex Titanium are using unique patented CTL process which involves low cost feed stock material and solvent extraction method to produce high quality product.

Also, companies are focusing on increasing the applications of titanium dioxide int water treatment using techniques such as photo catalysis, in which titanium dioxide is used to speed up the solar disinfection process.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) Market Size and Forecast, By Manufacturing Process (Chloride Route, Sulfate Process), By product (Anatase, Rutile), By Application (Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Paper, Ink, Specialties) And Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2024" at: https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/titanium-dioxide-industry

In 2016, paint & coating segment contributed 57.4% in terms of revenue. It was also extensively used in plastics industry, paper industry, inks, and other specialty segments. The growth of these sectors is expected to boost the market positively over the next few years.

Plastic industry was the second largest segment due to the increasing applications as an excellent thermal stabilizer. In 2016 plastics segment contributed 23.2% in terms of revenue and is expected to grow with a positive CAGR during forecast period.

Paper industry is the third largest user of titanium dioxide and contributed 10.4% in terms of revenue globally. Titanium dioxide is used in manufacturing of decorative papers, these are used in manufacturing of flooring, furniture and wallpapers. Demand for high end furniture is increasing which is expected to boost the demand for titanium dioxide. The paper industry is expected to contribute about 10.4% during the forecast period.

The global titanium dioxide market is expected to grow at a very lucrative rate due to its use in various above mentioned industries. Also, titanium dioxide is used as a substitute for talc and kaolin which in turn is expected to boost the market for titanium dioxide.

Browse related reports by Hexa Research:

Decorative Laminates Market - https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/decorative-laminates-market



Conformal Coating Market - https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/conformal-coating-market



Antifouling Agent Market - https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/antifouling-agent-market



Decorative Coatings Market - https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/decorative-coatings-market

Hexa Research has segmented the global TiO2 market on the basis of manufacturing process, ore, application and region:

Segmentation by manufacturing process, 2014 - 2024 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million) Chloride route Sulfate process

Segmentation by ore, 2014 - 2024 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million) Anatase Rutile

Segmentation by application, 2014 - 2024 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million) Paints & coatings Plastics Paper Inks Specialties others

Segmentation by region, 2014 - 2024 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China India Central & South America Brazil ME Africa



Key players analyzed:

Argex Titanium Inc

The chemours company.

Cristal

KRONOS worldwide Inc.

Tronox limited

Ishihara sangyo kaisha LTD.

About Hexa Research

Hexa Research is a market research and consulting organization, offering industry reports, custom research and consulting services to a host of key industries across the globe. We offer comprehensive business intelligence in the form of industry reports which help our clients obtain clarity about their business environment and enable them to undertake strategic growth initiatives.

Contact:

Michelle T.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Hexa Research

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-800-489-3075

Email: sales@hexaresearch.com



Web: https://www.hexaresearch.com/