Kryptonite 1 plc - Investments

Kryptonite 1 is pleased to announce that the Company has taken part in an Initial Coin Offering ("ICO") of the Mysterium Project ("Mysterium"). The Company invested GBP 87,282 for 126,796.5 Mysterium tokens in the ICO, which successfully raised a total of $14 million within 60 minutes of opening to the public.

The Mysterium Network aims to be a fully decentralised, peer to peer based server-less virtual private network ("VPN"). It is designed to provide privacy to its users and financially incentivise its node operators. It will work on the Ethereum blockchain, utilising both smart contracts and state-channels. As the cost of Mysterium services are defined by the node operators, this will create a phenomenon known as 'perfect competition' and they expect prices to be significantly lower than of current VPN providers.

Kryptonite 1 is also pleased to announce further disposals of its holding of tokens in the Golem Project ("Golem") and Melonport AG ("Melonport").

The Company is pleased to announce that it has sold 2,105,254 tokens of its total holding in The Golem Project at an average price of 27 pence per token, twenty-seven times the price of the original investment.

The Company has also sold 6,407 Melonport tokens at an average price of £33.17 each. These tokens were purchased on 15 February 2017 for £3.87 per token.

George McDonough, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented: "We are currently in a very exciting period in the token economy. We are seeing significant price appreciation on high quality projects, and every week there are new opportunities to investigate. The market cap of the entire blockchain ecosystem rose from 30 billion to 80 billion in the last six months and the Company hopes to take advantage of what the future holds in this space. "

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

