

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The Swiss franc fell to 5-day lows of 1.0874 against the euro and 0.9706 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 1.0844 and 0.9672, respectively.



Against the yen, the franc dropped to 113.59 from an early high of 113.81.



If the franc extends its downtrend,it is likely to find support around 1.09 against the euro, 0.98 against the greenback and 112.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX