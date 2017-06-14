SANTA MONICA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Webspectator Corp today announced it has been granted a Preliminary Injunction barring its ousted Board members and officers, CEO, Andre Parreira, Dulce Parreira and Rafa Mora, from using the Webspectator Corporation trademark and from any use of, or access to, the Webspectator Corporation trademark, trademarked domain name or operating system.

The United States District Court for the Central District of California ordered that: "Defendants shall, within one week of service of this Order, make all reasonable efforts to provide Plaintiff with such user names and passwords known to them and their officers, agents, servants, employees, and other persons who are in active concert or participation with them."

The Order also prohibits the former Board members from diverting, redirecting, interfering with and/or blocking the payment or transfer of any revenue generated by use of Webspectator Corporation's technology.

"We are happy and greatly relieved that we will soon be able to effectively run our company to the continued benefit of our major publishers, marketplaces and agencies," said Board Chairman Jose Bassi.

Please read the Full Order by clicking here http://www.webspectator.io/downloads/WebspectatorCorp-CV-17-3921-PA-DKT30-PIGranted-20170607.pdf

In early May, the leadership of Delaware Corporation Webspectator, named digital media veteran Andy Batkin as the new CEO to replace former CEO Andre Parreira. Mr. Batkin has a wealth of experience in revenue generation and his leadership has been crucial in creating new strategies and client relationships for Webspectator. Webspectator pioneered the time and attention ad space with the first holistic advertising solution, combining real-time analytics and ad serving. Its proprietary and MRC accredited metric measures effective content engagement and trades the time-spent viewing ads, videos or any media component.

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Webspectator is compatible with all industry standards and platform applications. Notable clients who have improved their inventory and revenue using Webspectator's martech solution include: Time, Inc. sites, Forbes, CondeNast, ABCNEWS, Warner Brothers sites (TMZ, Ellen, etc.) Conde Nast, Scripps Networks, Sinclair Broadcasting, Wikia and many other US and global publishers. The Webspectator footprint has grown to over 395 million monthly uniques here in the USA (on desktop and mobile) and over 735 million globally.

