The German grid regulator Bundesnetzagentur has reported that 32 project proposals with a combined capacity of 201 MW were selected in the latest auction for PV projects ranging in size from 750 kW to 10 MW. The highest bid was €0.059/kWh, while the average final price was €0.056/kWh. ...

