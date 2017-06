A new rooftop PV system will help to lower the airport's carbon footprint. Finavia plans to reduce the emissions on all of the company's 21 airports to zero by 2020. The Helsinki airport will meet this goal by this year, expects the Finnish company.

Finnish airport service company, Finavia, has decided to boost its climate programme and invest in a solar power plant to be located on the rooftop of Helsinki airport's terminal 2. The PV system is ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...