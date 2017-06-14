

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation accelerated in May after easing in the previous two months, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.1 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 0.8 percent increase in April.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.5 percent annually in May and transport costs climbed by 3.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.2 percent from April, when it edged up by 0.1 percent.



Core inflation also quickened to 1.9 percent in May from 1.5 percent in the prior month. Monthly, core consumer prices went up 0.3 percent after a 0.2 percent rise in April.



