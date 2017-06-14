

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose on Wednesday, with a weaker pound and a well-received update from Bellway helping underpin investor sentiment as investors looked forward to the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision later in the day. The sterling weakened after a troubling set of wage data.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 45 points or 0.59 percent at 7,544 in late opening deals after declining 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Bellway's shares jumped over 4 percent after the housebuilder reported a rise in orders for its homes, citing robust market conditions. Rival Persimmon advanced 1.5 percent and Taylor Wimpey rallied 2 percent.



BHP Billiton rose about 1 percent. Ahead of a board meet later this week to vote on a new chairperson, activist shareholder Elliott Management has called on the mining giant to 'upgrade' its board of directors.



Aggreko climbed 3 percent after acquiring a power rental company in Indonesia.



