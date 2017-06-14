Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 14 June 2017 at 14.15 Finnish Time



RESOLUTIONS AT VALOE'S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND ORGANIZING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS



Valoe Corporation's Annual General Meeting was held on 14 June 2017 in Mikkeli, Finland. The AGM approved the 2016 financial statements and discharged the members of the Board and the President and CEO from liability for the financial year 2016. According to the Board' proposal, it was resolved that no dividend for the financial year 2016 will be distributed. It was also resolved that the loss for the financial period that ended on 31 December 2016 will be entered in retained earnings.



It was decided that the Board of Directors will have three members. Industrial counsellor Hannu Savisalo, Ville Parpola and Iikka Savisalo continue as old Board members in the Board of Directors.



At its organizing meeting following the Annual General Meeting, Valoe's Board of Directors elected Hannu Savisalo as the Chairman and Ville Parpola as the Vice Chairman of the Board. The Board of Directors decided, due to the scope of the company's business, that it is not necessary to establish any separate Board committees.



The Annual General Meeting resolved that an annual remuneration of EUR 40,000 will be paid to the Chairman and to the Vice Chairman of the Board, and EUR 30,000 to the members of the Board of Directors. Further, travel costs will be paid to the Board members pursuant to the company's travel policy.



Auditus Tilintarkastus Oy was elected as the company's auditor and Heidi Pirttijoki, APA, as the responsible auditor.



The General Meeting resolved on the reduction of the quantity of company's shares without reducing share capital by way of issuing new shares and by redemption of company's own shares, in such a way that each current 200 shares of the company shall correspond to one share of the company after the arrangements related to the reduction of the quantity of company's shares are completed. Prior to the reduction of the quantity of company's shares, the total number of shares in the company is 948,472,136. The purpose of the reduction of the quantity of company's shares is to increase the value of a single share and thus to improve the trade conditions of the shares and the reliability of the price formation of the shares. Thus, there is a particularly weighty financial reason for the company to reduce the quantity of company's shares. This arrangement shall not affect the equity of the company. The reduction of the quantity of company's shares is carried out so that the company shall, on 16 June 2017 (hereinafter the "Transaction Day"), issue new company shares to each shareholder of the company free of charge so that the number of all shares per book-entry accounts owned by the shareholders of the company are divisible by the number 200. The maximum quantity of company's own shares transferred by the company shall be 199 shares multiplied by the number of such book-entry accounts on the Transaction Day, on which the company's shares are held, and which are owned by the shareholders of the company. The number of company's shareholders as per 30 April 2017 was 7,369. Therefore, the maximum amount of new shares issued by the company in the share issue is 1,600,000 new shares of the company. The Board of Directors of the company is entitled to resolve on all other matters related to the issuance of shares free of charge. On the Transaction Day, at the same time with the aforementioned issue of company's new shares, the company shall redeem free of charge a number of shares from each shareholder of the company. The number of shares to be redeemed by the company will be determined according to the redemption ratio of 200/1. In other words, for every 200 shares of the company 199 company shares shall be redeemed. The Board of Directors of the company shall be entitled to resolve on all other matters related to the redemptions of shares.



The company's shares, which are redeemed in connection with the reduction of the quantity of company's shares, shall be annulled immediately following the redemption by a resolution of the Board of Directors of the company. The reduction of the quantity of company's shares shall be carried out in the book- entry system after the end of trading day on Nasdaq Helsinki on 16 June 2017 i.e. on the Transaction Day. The annulment of the shares and the company's new total number of shares are entered in the trade register approximately on 19 June 2017. Trading with the company's new total number of shares on Nasdaq Helsinki will begin approximately on 19 June 2017. If necessary, the trading with the company's share on Nasdaq Helsinki shall be temporarily interrupted in order to perform necessary technical measures in the trading facility after the Transaction Day. The arrangement, if it is realized, will not require the shareholders to take any action. No part of the arrangement shall be carried out unless all the other parts of the arrangement are carried out as well.



Further, the General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue with and/or without payment, either in one or in several occasions, including right to resolve on option rights and other rights entitling to shares pursuant to the Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act so that the number of new shares issued based on the authorization or number of shares issued based on option rights and other special rights entitling to the shares pursuant to the Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish companies Act, would equal to the total maximum amount of 10,000,000 shares (after reduction of quantity of shares). The authorization does not exclude the Board's right to decide also on directed issue of shares or option rights and other special rights pursuant to the Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. It is proposed that the authorization may be used for important arrangements from the company's point of view e.g. to strengthen the capital structure, to finance investments, for acquisitions and business transactions or other business arrangements, or to expand ownership structure, or for incentive plans, or for other purposes resolved by the Board involving a weighty financial reason for issuing shares or option rights or special rights entitling to shares pursuant to the Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. The share issue may be executed by deviating from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right provided the company has a weighty financial reason for that. The authorization is in force until 30 June 2018.



Further, the Board of Directors described the company's financial situation to the General Meeting. The General Meeting discussed the measures to remedy the company's financial position based on the resolutions made by the Board of Directors during the financial year 2017.



