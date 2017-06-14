Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk submits application in the EU for including data from the DEVOTE trial in the Tresiba® label

Bagsværd, Denmark, 14 June 2017 - Novo Nordisk today announced the submission of a Type II Variation application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for including data in the label for Tresiba® (insulin degludec) from the DEVOTE trial, a long-term, randomised, double-blinded and event-driven trial conducted to confirm the cardiovascular safety of Tresiba® compared to insulin glargine U100 when added to standard of care, in people with type 2 diabetes.
