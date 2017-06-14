sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

39,18 Euro		+0,065
+0,17 %
WKN: A1XA8R ISIN: DK0060534915 Ticker-Symbol: NOVC 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 20
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,199
39,23
13:51
39,214
39,226
13:49
14.06.2017 | 13:16
(7 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk submits application in the EU for including data from the DEVOTE trial in the Tresiba® label

Bagsværd, Denmark, 14 June 2017 - Novo Nordisk today announced the submission of a Type II Variation application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for including data in the label for Tresiba® (insulin degludec) from the DEVOTE trial, a long-term, randomised, double-blinded and event-driven trial conducted to confirm the cardiovascular safety of Tresiba® compared to insulin glargine U100 when added to standard of care, in people with type 2 diabetes.

Further information

Media:    
Katrine Sperling +45 4442 6718 krsp@novonordisk.com
Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 786 8316 kiau@novonordisk.com (mailto:mailtokiau@novonordisk.com)
     
Investors:    
Peter Hugreffe Ankersen +45 3075 9085 phak@novonordisk.com (mailto:phak@novonordisk.com)
Hanna Ögren +45 3079 8519 haoe@novonordisk.com (mailto:haoe@novonordisk.com)
Anders Mikkelsen +45 3079 4461 armk@novonordisk.com (mailto:armk@novonordisk.com)
Kasper Veje (US) +1 609 235 8567 kpvj@novonordisk.com (mailto:kpvj@novonordisk.com)

Company announcement No 44/2017


Company announcement No 44/2017 (http://hugin.info/2013/R/2113155/803847.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Novo Nordisk A/S via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)