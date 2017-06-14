City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 13-June-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 193.18p

INCLUDING current year revenue 195.24p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 13-June-2017

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 76.67p

INCLUDING current year revenue 77.41p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP25.29m

Borrowing Level: 16%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528