sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,169 Euro		+0,367
+3,74 %
WKN: A2AMU0 ISIN: GB00BYT1DJ19 Ticker-Symbol: I2X2 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC10,169+3,74 %