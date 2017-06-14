

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - StoneMor Partners L.P. (STON), an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, Wednesday reported that total salespeople within the salesforce as of May 31, 2017 numbered 738, a growth of 25 from the prior year's 713. Sequentially, it increased 1 from the 737 individuals reported as of April 30.



The number of salespeople who made a sale during the month of May 2017 was 648, a decrease of 26 from the 674 reported for May 2016, and a decrease of 15 from the 663 who made a sale in April 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX