Soundtrap, the online collaborative music making studio, has become the first online web tool that lets users import or export musical compositions or scores using MIDI (Musical Instrument Digital Interface) using only a browser.

The MIDI music technology protocol is used worldwide to enable electronic devices -- computers, cellphones, karaoke machines and more -- to generate sounds. The enhanced MIDI support by Soundtrap furthers the creative process by making the multiple tools used to make music interoperable online. This is part of an effort by Soundtrap to broaden its ecosystem of best-of-breed industry solutions so that musicians and music creators have even more flexibility in their music-making efforts. For example, Soundtrap is now interoperable with digital audio workstations (DAWs) through MIDI File Export so users can send all or part of their composition to other solutions such as GarageBand or Pro Tools.

In addition, developers of online music notation tools flat.io and Noteflight now have direct integration of their software with Soundtrap so that not only can scores be imported into Soundtrap, but now Soundtrap-created musical compositions can be exported as scores. "Many musicians and music makers aren't able to read music so this new capability lets them automatically create and send scores to musicians, choirs and others who might wish to perform their compositions," explained Soundtrap CEO Per Emanuelsson.

The enhanced MIDI capability is now available in both the consumer and education versions of Soundtrap. "Professional or amateur musicians love having a way to turn their creations into scores but teachers will benefit from these new capabilities most," he said. "Being able to show student compositions as a score is often part of the curriculum so automatically exporting scores or importing scores and continue working on the composition in Soundtrap helps teach kids about the relationship between written and played music and simplifies the education process." To read more, visit: http://blog.soundtrap.com/news/

