

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's import prices increased for the eighth successive month in April, though at slower rate than in the previous two months, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Wednesday.



The import price index rose 7.2 percent annually in April, following a 8.6 percent spike in March.



Among the main industrial groups, energy prices alone jumped 33.7 percent annually in April. The price index for intermediate goods climbed 1.9 percent and those of capital goods edged up by 0.2 percent.



Month-on-month, import prices edged down 0.1 percent in April, slower than the 1.1 percent drop in the prior month.



