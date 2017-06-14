Currently serving as Head of Public Affairs for Trina Solar in Europe, Africa & Latin America, Jodie Rousell is now expected to assume the role of the Global Solar Council CEO.

Trina Solar's Jodie Roussell has been elected CEO of the Global Solar Council and is expected to take on the new role on 1 August 2017.

"I am honored to have been elected as the Global Solar Council's next CEO. It is a privilege to be part of an organization dedicated to building the global solar industry's markets, developing innovative skills training and doing its part to enable solar energy to serve as a transformational tool for healthy and sustainable communities," Roussell said. "We are an organization led by a purpose - to spread the benefits of solar energy and its capacity to create jobs and sustainable economic development around the ...

