Trina Solar's Jodie Roussell has been elected CEO of the Global Solar Council and is expected to take on the new role on 1 August 2017.
"I am honored to have been elected as the Global Solar Council's next CEO. It is a privilege to be part of an organization dedicated to building the global solar industry's markets, developing innovative skills training and doing its part to enable solar energy to serve as a transformational tool for healthy and sustainable communities," Roussell said. "We are an organization led by a purpose - to spread the benefits of solar energy and its capacity to create jobs and sustainable economic development around the