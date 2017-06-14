The Chinese PV manufacturer has achieved a new efficiency breakthrough for its PERC solar cells, with the help of nanostructured black silicon. GCL-SI plans to reach an efficiency of up to 21.0% by the end of this year.

GCL System Integration Technology (GCL-SI) has raised the efficiency of its PERC solar cells to 20.1% in mass production by utilizing Reactive Ion Etching (RIE) technology. The best test performance was 20.6%, as the Chinese PV manufacturer announced on Wednesday.

Black silicon offers an exremely low reflectance and absorption ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...