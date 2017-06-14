To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 14 June 2017 Announcement no. 54/2017
Expected bond issuances at the end of the quarter
BRFkredit publish information on expected bond issuances at the end of the quarter. The information will be updated on a weekly basis until end of June 2017.
The information will be available on BRFkredit's web site at brf.com/funding.
Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 45 26 20 82.
