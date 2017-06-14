HORSHAM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Human Resource Executive® magazine, the premier publication focused on strategic issues in HR, today announced the expansion of its award-winning HR Technology Conference & Exposition® into Europe under the brand: HR Tech Europe. Focused on how the future of work is powered by technology, the HR Tech Conference is one of the largest and most important HR technology conferences in the world.

President of LRP Conferences and LRP Publications, producers of the HR Technology Conference and publishers of Human Resource Executive® magazine, Ken Kahn, commented, "This news is particularly befitting the celebration of the 20th anniversary of HR Tech in 2017. Global expansion is the hallmark of successful businesses and HR professionals need access to the technologies that will help them attract and retain multi-cultural talent. HR Tech Europe will bring together the world's leaders in HR technology knowledge-sharing and networking, which benefits our communities in an unprecedented manner."

Indisputably the world's largest event dedicated to HR technology, the 20th annual HR Tech Conference will be held October 10-13, 2017 at The Venetian® Las Vegas. The opening keynote will be delivered by Laszlo Bock, a New York Times best-selling author and the former Senior Vice President of People Operations at Google. The conference features 70+ sessions on important topics such as talent acquisition, talent management, employee engagement, workforce analytics and more.

LRP Conferences also has a proven history of successful expansion, having acquired the Recruiting Trends Conference in 2015 (now branded as Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech) and the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) and created the very successful HR Tech China Conference which concluded for the second time last week in Shanghai, China.

Rebecca McKenna, LRP's vice president of Global Events and publisher of Human Resource Executive® magazine, said, "We're dedicated to meeting and exceeding the expectations of our well-established community of HR professionals, business leaders, exhibitors and sponsors. HR Tech Europe will give our U.K. and EMEA attendees more game-changing information to advance their business objectives."

About Human Resource Executive®

Human Resource Executive® magazine was established in 1987 and continues today as the premier publication focused on strategic issues in HR. Written primarily for vice presidents and directors of human resources, the magazine provides these key decision-makers with news, profiles of HR visionaries and success stories of human resource innovators. Stories cover all areas of human resource management, including talent management, benefits, healthcare training and development, HR information systems, relocation, retirement planning, and employment law. For more information, visit www.hreonline.com.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference is the world's leading event on HR technology covering all the latest trends -- Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Big Data and more! From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey. Featuring more than 70 presentations delivered by senior executives from leading organizations, HR Tech never sells speaking slots, resulting in a high-caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways. HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. The show is also home to the annual Women in HR Technology Pre-Conference Event, which empowers women within HR and HR technology to grow personally and professionally. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world's largest Expo of HR technology products and services -- a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as start-ups. For more information, visit www.HRTechConference.com.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.



