

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose on Wednesday as Chinese factory activity and retail sales data topped forecasts and investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision later in the day.



A 25 bps rate hike looks like a done deal but there could be a dovish message on the outlook amid concerns about the downside risks for growth and inflation.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.6 percent at 390.92 in late opening deals after rising 0.6 percent the previous day.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were up around 0.8 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was moving up 0.4 percent.



Hexagon AB shares soared 13 percent. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Swedish industrial technology company has held talks on a possible sale to a U.S. or European rival.



Tech stocks extended gains from the previous session, with Dialog Semiconductor and ASML Holding rising over 1 percent each.



Italian bank Banco BPM advanced 1.5 percent after saying it would repurchase retails bonds from smaller lenders.



Bellway's shares jumped over 4 percent in London after the housebuilder reported a rise in orders for its homes, citing robust market conditions. Rival Persimmon advanced 1.5 percent and Taylor Wimpey rallied 2 percent.



Aggreko climbed 3 percent after acquiring a power rental company in Indonesia.



In economic releases, data from Destatis showed that German consumer price inflation slowed to a six-month low in May, as initially estimated. Inflation eased to 1.5 percent from 2 percent in April.



A Eurostat report showed that industrial production within the single currency block slowed in April amid a slowdown in output of capital goods.



Industrial production grew an annual 1.4 percent in April, slower than the 2.2 percent gain in the prior month. The March figure was revised up from 1.9 percent.



Employment hit a record high in both the euro area and the EU28 in the first quarter of the year amid sustained growth in the figures.



The U.K. ILO jobless rate came in at 4.6 percent in three months to April, the same rate as seen in three months to March, and in line with expectations.



