

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK unemployment rate remained unchanged at the lowest level since 1975, but wage growth remained subdued squeezing household spending.



The ILO jobless rate came in at 4.6 percent in the three months to April, the same rate as seen in the three months to March, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday. The rate came in line with economists' expectations.



At the same time, the employment rate was 74.8 percent, the joint highest since comparable records began in 1971.



The number of unemployed decreased by 50,000 from January to 1.53 million. Employment rose by 109,000 sequentially to 31.95 million.



The claimant count held steady at 2.3 percent in May and the number of people claiming benefits rose by 7,300 from April.



In nominal terms, average earnings including bonus increased 2.1 percent versus 2.3 percent in the January to March period. The expected rate was 2.4 percent.



Excluding bonus, wages increased 1.7 percent, the weakest since the start of 2015. Real earnings fell 0.6 percent.



Data released on Tuesday showed that inflation rose to 2.9 percent in May, the highest in almost four years.



James Smith, an ING Bank economist, said this widening gap between price and wage growth appears to be hitting spending, and tomorrow's retail sales report is likely to add further evidence of this squeeze.



British consumers trimmed their spending for the first time since 2013 in May, results of a survey by the global payments technology provider Visa showed Monday.



The downside risks to growth from lower spending and uncertainty means that the Bank of England will not hike rates before 2019, Smith added.



Despite the significant recent erosion of slack in the labor market, wage growth has failed to keep up with inflation, Andrew Wishart, an economist at Capital Economics, said.



The economist expects real wages to begin rising again next year. That should ensure that any slowdown in private consumption is relatively short-lived.



Policymakers of the Bank of England are expected to keep the monetary policy unchanged on June 15, as Kristin Forbes is likely to drop her call for a rate hike due to political uncertainty.



