100 Painless Ways to Save on Car Insurance are Unveiled by 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com

From Bundling Auto Insurance with other Policies to Working to Improve a Credit Score, the New Article Offers User-Friendly Tips for Drivers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2017 / 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com, a car insurance quote comparison company, has just released an in-depth and helpful article titled "100 Easy Ways To Save On Auto Insurance In 2017."

To read the new article in its entirety and check out the many ways to save on car insurance, please visit http://www.4autoinsurancequote.com/blog/100-ways-save-auto-insurance/.

As a company spokesperson noted, while similar articles might offer 10 or 20 tips on how to save money on car insurance, the founders of 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com wanted to go all out and offer as many easy-to-follow tips as possible. After conducting hours of research, they came up with a whopping 100 tips, tricks and strategies for people to easily save on their car insurance premiums.

For example, renewing insurance coverage continuously and avoiding any lapses is a simple way to save money on car insurance premiums. As the article notes, insurance companies typically reward drivers who have a long history of purchasing their car insurance with them.

"Most insurers will drop rates by at least 6 percent after one year of insurance coverage," the article notes, adding that the discount gets better and better over time.

"In addition, some insurers offer loyalty rewards, where you can get certain discounts after being with the same insurer for 5, 10, 15, or 20 years."

Bundling an auto insurance policy with other insurance premiums is also a painless way to save money. As the article notes, insurance companies like it when their customers have their car, life and home insurance with them, and when the policies are bundled together they will often substantially reduce the rates. If a company does not offer this feature, the article suggests that drivers switch their auto insurance to another company that bundles their policies.

Also, because a credit score has a huge effect on auto insurance rates, the article suggests that drivers do all they can to improve their FICO score.

"Popular strategies include checking your credit report, paying your loans on time, and limiting your number of credit applications," the article noted.

