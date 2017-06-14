SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL) announced today that it has plans to open as many as 20 additional events later in the season across all its brands. The focus in 2017 will remain on opening venues with larger capacities than in past years.

"Seeking venues with larger capacities, along with other operational improvements, will enhance participant experiences, as well as improve our bottom line," stated SAKL CEO, Richard Surber. The breakdown of additional events is expected to be 7 Lantern Fest®, 4 Trike Riot®, 4 Color Me Rad®, 2 Dirty Dash®, and 3 Slide the City® events.

The strategy in 2017 includes an increase in digital ad spend, as well as concentrating marketing efforts on larger, higher margin events like The Lantern Fest®. A great example of the new strategy in action was The Lantern Fest® event recently hosted just outside Salt Lake City on May 20th. The event doubled in size from the spring 2016 event to this year's spring event. The Salt Lake Lantern Fest® was the largest single day event in our history. For illustration purposes, The Lantern Fest® sold more tickets at a single Salt Lake event than would be sold at 5 Slide the City® events. The largest Lantern Fest venue currently booked has the potential to gross over $1M in a single night. We are working on procuring other venues in densely populated areas with high capacities that can be booked for up to 3 nights with similar potential for revenues. The net profit margin when scaled properly is well over 40%.

The strategy with regard to Slide the City® events has shifted and will continue to evolve. The shift is towards sponsored events in smaller communities or college campuses. The Slide the City® events that are 100% sponsored are not featured on our website because they are occupied 100% by the sponsors who pay a cash fee for us to host the event. In small cities and communities, Slide the City® in many cases, has received a cash fee that covers all or a large portion of our hard costs in exchange for an allotted number of tickets. Our plan for 2018 for all non-sponsored events is to only bring Slide the City® to cities with large population bases. We will focus on doing two day events in these markets as a means to scale the event and distribute travel and other expenses across two days versus a one day event, much like our two day North Vancouver 2016 event.

The strategy with regard to The Dirty Dash® and Color Me Rad® will be to locate new venues that are in close proximity to densely populated areas. Our current events have been in smaller communities that do not have the same potential for scaling up the number of participants to the level necessary for them to be highly profitable. CEO Richard Surber, stated, "It is time to drill new wells for some of our long standing brands. In order for our marketing efforts to have the proper effect, we must be able to get the word out to millions of potential participants. The creators of these two events did an excellent job branding these two companies, which are very fun. Fun will never go out of style."

Maxwell Christen, SAKL's Social Media Manager, stated, "The 2017 marketing strategy is focused on growing our audience, creating a customer lifestyle, and sharing personal stories through social media. This year we've seen fantastic results in recurring and new markets -- in the last 28 days Sack Lunch Productions has reached 8.7 million people (engaged with 600,000 people); our goal is to double this in the next six months. Our marketing team is working on a range of targeted goals and initiatives, from bringing micro-pigs to our Dirty Dash® event to partnering with bloggers and television stars to increase visibility and engagement at our large events."

For more information, watch the interview with Investor Town Hall featuring Sack Lunch Productions' CEO, Richard Surber, at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YMBBhhrtciE.

About Sack Lunch Productions, Inc.:

Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL) is an entertainment company that operates and franchises action oriented events in the U.S. and internationally. SAKL's events include: Slide the City® (1,000 foot long water slide for families and kids), Color Me Rad® (5k color race), The Dirty Dash® (mud and obstacle run), The Lantern Fest® (night-time party with lantern lighting and launch) and Trike Riot®. Learn more about SAKL's operations at www.sacklunchproductions.com, www.slidethecity.com, www.thelanternfest.com, www.thedirtydash.com, www.colormerad.com, www.trikeriot.com, and www.green-endeavors.com.

SAKL strongly encourages the public to read the above information in conjunction with its reports filed at www.otcmarkets.com. The actual results that SAKL may achieve could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to adverse weather conditions, equipment failure, state and local health code laws which may impact obtaining permits and other risks associated with judgment calls made by various government officials. Investors should not invest more than they can afford to lose.

Embedded Video Available

Embedded Video Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3148224



CONTACT:

Richard Surber

President and Director

Sack Lunch Productions, Inc.

801-575-8073 x111

richard@sacklunchproductions.com



