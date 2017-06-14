PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- WPS Office Software, a leading office productivity suite for PC and mobile devices, today announced enhancements to the Linux version of the company's office productivity software -- WPS Office 2016 for Linux. With the latest update, WPS Office for Linux now includes several new features, including remote file sharing, added search functionality, and improved IO operations for enhanced software performance.

WPS Office for Linux brings the world's best office experience to the Linux community, offering complete compatibility with Microsoft Office document formats, including PPT, DOC, DOCX, XLS, and XLSX. The Linux version of the company's popular office software suite is compatible with Fedora, CentOS, OpenSUSE, Ubuntu, Mint, Knoppix, and other platforms, supporting both 32 and 64 bit computing environments. The latest update is made possible with the support of the WPS Office Linux community.

Several key enhancements to the latest generation of WPS Office for Linux include:

Added WPS Office for Linux remote file sharing;

Added search functionality for Writer, Presentation, and Spreadsheets;

Optimized IO operations for improved WPS file access speed;

Updated display effects of controls and fonts;

Updated WPS export to PDF hyperlinks, and

Updated thumbnail preview effects in WPS Presentation.





The WPS Office engineering team has been supporting the Linux community and has updated the latest Linux compatible software based on active community support. The company provides updates on a regular basis and is delivering on its mission to support users with the latest release. As Linux is an important platform for many thousands of organizations, WPS Office is ensuring continued support for users in the Linux community.

WPS Office Software offers a complete office suite -- including Writer, Presentation, Spreadsheets, and a built in PDF reader -- in an easy to use and familiar user interface. The suite offers complete compatibility with Microsoft Office document formats, as well as more than 230 fonts and hundreds of free templates.

"As business demands evolve in an ever more diverse computing landscape, the demand for Linux-based applications has also increased," said William Wong, General Manager, WPS Office. "Our involvement with the Linux community has been unwavering and we now celebrate continued success with the release of WPS Office 2016 for Linux."

FREE Download of WPS Office 2016 for Linux:

http://wps-community.org/

About WPS Office Software

Palo Alto-based WPS Office Software is a leading office productivity suite for PC and mobile devices. With more than 1.2 billion installs, WPS Office is a high performing, yet considerably more affordable solution that is recognized as a preferred alternative to Microsoft® Office and is fully compatible and comparable to Microsoft PowerPoint, Excel and Word. The WPS Office suite is available for Windows and Linux-based PCs as well as Android and iOS. WPS Office Software is a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, China's leading Internet services and software company. More information can be found at http://www.wps.com.

