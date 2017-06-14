SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company"), a development-stage company which specializes in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, announces a new version of Epsilon (version 2.1.) will be released June 15th.

Epsilon was created to implement improvements in the semiconductor development and design industry, allowing semiconductor manufacturers to speed up the development process of chips, as well as provide for the optimization of chip design so that it uses less power.

The Company announced on May 23rd that its version in development included special algorithms that were especially targeted to analyze performance and power consumption of microchips that are designed for mobile and IoT domains called, "IoT Aware".

Version 2.1 adds new features including the "Epsilon Importer" and the new GUI (Graphic User Interface).

"The new version of Epsilon is significantly faster and user friendly, a key benefit for integrated circuit designers. In the world of microchip design EDA tools are involved with complex setups and prerequisites. We focus on providing a user friendly approach so the designers can concentrate on the actual electrical analysis to achieve electrical First-Time-Right designs to meet corporate goals and time to market window," said Danny Rittman, the Company's CTO.

Talking about the Epsilon Importer, Dr. Rittman said, "One of the most cumbersome and time consuming steps in software tools is the setup time. It typically takes tedious initial setup time to manually enter the numerical values according to the documentation. One of our main goals is to improve on this with Plug & Play and Ready for use! We created the 'Epsilon Importer' to scan the process data and plug all variables and values into the necessary parameters. In this way the tedious and time consuming, initial setup is now done automatically and within seconds. This eliminates one of the major 'scare factors' for engineers when it comes to tool's setup. Engineers will be still able to set parameters manually if desired."

The GUI (Graphic User Interface) was also designed for ease of use. Engineers can see the analysis results immediately as the new GUI presents all the vital analysis data directly into one window. With one glimpse engineers can be instantly informed about the analyzed electrical net condition! Incorporating intuitive smart technology behind the scene, the program is user friendly.

The new version also includes an enhancement of the program's geometrical engine with advanced mathematical algorithms. This results a direct performance benefit, particularly within large chips data. With the enhanced geometrical engine Epsilon achieved up to 40% faster analysis time.

About EPSILON -- Electrical Analysis for integrated circuits backend.

EPSILON allows for early detection of electrical issues within ICs so the correction can be done on the fly. EPSILON is designed to enhance the entire IC design cycle by shortening the time substantially. Additionally, its goal is to enable microchip design houses to ultimately achieve better performance and lower power consumption.

