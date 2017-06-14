BELFIELD, ND -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Meridian Energy Group, Inc., the leading developer of innovative solutions for environmentally-compliant oil refining technology, announced today that it has submitted its response to the remaining questions posed by the North Dakota Department of Health - Air Quality Division ("NDDH") on Meridian's Davis Refinery. This comprehensive response submittal has ensured that the review of Meridian's Permit to Construct ("PTC") application by the Department will now continue as scheduled. Meridian has supplied the Department with additional supporting data on proposed NOx and CO emissions from FGCD, as well as fugitive emissions estimations with a thoroughness that will satisfy what is required for the Davis Refinery permit application, which has been filed as a Synthetic Minor Source.

Meridian commends the NDDH Air Quality Division for its extensive and meticulous review of the PTC application. It is to be expected that an analysis of this magnitude is necessary for an innovative project that is the first of its kind. The Davis Refinery being submitted as a Synthetic Minor Source will no doubt create a stricter technical standard for emissions control in the industry, and Meridian hopes it will also serve as the blueprint for the review process itself on all such projects that follow. In recent discussions, both David Glatt, Section Chief of the NDDH Environmental Health, and Terry O'Clair, Director of the Air Quality Division, reiterated their commitment to engage all the Division's resources necessary to complete a thorough review in a timely fashion, and that the Davis Refinery PTC was the Air Quality Division's top priority.

Eddie Martinez, CEO ZIA Engineering & Environmental Consultants LLC., had this to say, "Given our recent application amendment that made Davis even cleaner and more compliant than ever before, we were not surprised by the additional questions from the NDDH. We understand, embrace, and applaud the Department for its thorough review -- what wasn't even possible 40 or even 10 years ago is now technologically proven and being employed in the Davis Refinery."

Andreina Pena, Environmental Manager for VEPICA USA, stated, "What comes with setting a brand-new standard of innovation in clean technology will be questions requiring us to verify the degree of emissions improvements we're now able to make with today's technology."

William Prentice, Meridian CEO, commented on the prompt response to the NDDH permit request, "Meridian is confident in the response from its technical team to the questions the NDDH has asked. The company is eager to get the Davis Refinery started in the field. Meridian can begin construction of Davis Light, the first phase of the Davis Refinery facility, as soon as the PTC is received. Meridian hopes that the permit review, which began in October of 2016, will be completed in time to enable our team to make full use of the coming summer season."

