CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - June 14, 2017) - Radiotopia, the award-winning podcast network from PRX, is proud to announce the launch of its newest podcast, Ear Hustle. The winner of Radiotopia's Podquest contest in 2016, Ear Hustle brings listeners stories of life inside prison, shared and produced by those living it. The first episode, "Cellies," drops today and is available on the show's website, on iTunes, RadioPublic or wherever you get your podcasts.

Ear Hustle is a partnership between Earlonne Woods and Antwan Williams, currently incarcerated at San Quentin State Prison, and Nigel Poor, a Bay Area artist and professor living on the outside. Earlonne Woods is the co-creator, co-host and co-producer of the show, Antwan Williams serves as the co-creator, co-producer and sound designer, and Nigel Poor is the co-creator, co-host and co-producer.

The Ear Hustle team works in San Quentin's media lab to produce stories that unveil the hidden side of life inside prison. Ear Hustle, a slang term for eavesdropping, dives into true first-person narratives that are sometimes difficult, often funny and always honest, offering a nuanced view of people living within the American prison system. Future episodes will explore themes such as race relations, ghost stories in prison, family visits and death row.

Ear Hustle was the winner of Radiotopia's Podquest contest, an open call for new podcast ideas that garnered 1,537 entries from 53 countries. The field was narrowed to 10 impressive semifinalists, then four finalists, with Ear Hustle declared the winner in November 2016.

"I've never seen a podcast team work so hard, surmount so many obstacles and take such pride in their work," notes Executive Producer of Radiotopia Julie Shapiro. "I've also never heard anything quite like Ear Hustle and the complex stories it will tell throughout season one. Prepare to be surprised, delighted and challenged by these stories, and to come away thinking differently about life in prison, and the people who live there."

To support the launch of Ear Hustle, the other Radiotopia podcasts are releasing episodes dedicated to the theme "Doing Time." Criminal, for example, will produce an episode called "All the Time in the World," which reveals the story of a body farm -- a place where researchers decompose bodies in various conditions to help law enforcement investigations. Other takes on the theme include a socialite imprisoned for spying for the Confederacy, squatters in New York City and a librarian writing letters to an incarcerated man. You can listen to each of the shows' "Doing Time" episode here.

For more information on Ear Hustle, to listen to the show preview and first episode and to subscribe to the podcast go to www.earhustlesq.com.

About Radiotopia

Radiotopia is a curated network of extraordinary, cutting-edge podcasts. Radiotopia empowers independent producers to do their best work, grow audience and increase revenue. At its core, Radiotopia cultivates community"" -- for both listeners and makers alike.

Radiotopia is a partnership between PRX and Roman Mars, creator of 99% Invisible, supported by the Knight Foundation, and led by Executive Producer Julie Shapiro. In 2015, the network was named one of Fast Company's World's 10 Most Innovative Companies Backed by Kickstarter. Since launch, the network has quickly grown to over 17 million downloads per month.

