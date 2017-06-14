Frost & Sullivan Commends DuPont's Success in Offering the Industry's Most Innovative Bio-based Materials, Design, and Management

DuPont identifies strategic opportunities to develop its products via acquisitions and with innovative client feedback mechanisms

LONDON, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the bio-based materials market, Frost & Sullivan recognises DuPont Industrial Biosciences (DuPont) with the 2017 European Company of the Year Award for bio-based materials. DuPont is at the vanguard of innovation, developing cutting-edge, bio-based materials that improve customers' lives and meet market needs for high-performing, sustainable products. DuPont's strong team of specialists worldwide focuses on biotechnologies, chemicals, materials, and other capabilities to address evolving customer needs.

"The successful development of DuPont's versatile bio-based polymer comprised of 37 percent renewable plant-based ingredients, Sorona®, demonstrates the company's commitment to implementing innovative practices that lower reliance on fossil fuels and elevate product quality and manufacturing efficiency," said Frost & Sullivan Vice President, Dr. Leonidas Dokos. "Additionally, fiber made with Sorona® polymer possesses exceptional softness, high durability, stretch, and stain resistance, and often outperforms petroleum-based products."

Sorona® polymer attracts many apparel brands, fashion designers, carpet mills, and consumers that aspire to develop eco-friendly, quality products. Compared with competing products such as nylon 6, developing the Sorona® polymer requires significantly less energy and releases fewer greenhouse gases.

Further showcasing DuPont's commitment towards designing sustainable solutions for a variety of industries is the recent announcement of a novel polyester called Everact'. By partnering with ADM, DuPont' Everact' brings an exciting new technology to market that combines propanediol (PDO) with furan dicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME), another renewable monomer made from fructose, a low-cost, readily available renewable feedstock that possesses breakthrough barrier properties for packaging applications.

The company's strategic positioning in locations worldwide enables it to display its recent technological advances as well as apply its global knowledge to address local customers' unique challenges. For instance, DuPont's Innovation Center ensures an effective customer experience by inviting customers to specialized innovation sessions based on recent industry developments to discuss potential ways these products and solutions can meet local demand and address challenges in bio-based materials.

"Once customers gain access to the Innovation Centers, DuPont welcomes them to continue attending seminars and presentations to gain a steady stream of ideas and promote further thought leadership," noted Dr. Dokos. "This customer centricity ensures that in spite of investment and innovation hindrances in the market, DuPont continues to deliver leading-edge technologies and products of the highest quality."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About DuPont

DuPont Industrial Biosciences works with customers across a wide range of industries to make products and industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. Through a unique combination of agriculture, biotechnology, chemistry and material science capabilities, we advance market-driven, biobased solutions to meet the needs of a growing population, while protecting our environment for future generations. For updates about how DuPont Industrial Biosciences is helping customers deliver cost-effective products with superior performance and sustainability, follow @DuPontBiobased on Twitter or visit our website at http://biosciences.dupont.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

