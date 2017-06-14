Fighting Terror: Innovative Companies Take Aim at Fresh Solutions for Global Defense

NEW YORK, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As headlines of terrorist attacks and public shooting incidents dominate national and global news, it's little wonder that national security and defense represent big business in today's market. Among defense stocks that stand out, Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX.V: PAT) (OTC: PTOTF) (Profile), Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN), Siemens AG (OTC: SMAWF), Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) and Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) are developing innovative solutions to help solve the world's security problems.

One differentiated player within the defense industry is Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX.V: PAT) (OTCQB: PTOTF). In light of increased global concern of the threat of terrorist attacks, this company's solutions are more relevant than ever.

Engaged in creating powerful solutions that minimize security risks, Patriot One employs novel radar technology for the detection of concealed weapons. The company's disruptive PATSCAN technology, the first system of its kind and the next-generation version of the company's award-winning NForce CMR1000 software and radar solution, is an innovative cognitive microwave radar system designed to instantly detect concealed weapons, even on moving targets.

This award-winning technology was developed through a NATO-funded project at McMaster University and is the first budget-friendly solution to be developed for active shooter prevention. The patent-pending solution boasts machine learning properties, which enable it to learn and identify new threats.

PATSCAN identifies individuals who are carrying weapons, including guns, knives or suicide vests, by analyzing metal content and then relating that content to a database of known weapon signatures. The system's detection is real-time and fully computer-based, and because the solution is small, it can be covertly placed in doorways or hallways as a preventative measure against attacks in public places, such as stadiums, concert venues, schools, airports and more.

Unlike other weapons detection technology on the market, with Patriot One's products, subject compliance ceases to be an issue, since individuals don't know they are being scanned. Additionally, privacy concerns are eliminated since the solution does not generate an image of those it scans. Wherever PATSCAN is deployed, security personnel are automatically alerted if an active threat enters the premises, and the system has an impressive overall accuracy rate of 93 percent.

As Patriot One Technologies advances on its mission to become a world-class enterprise to increase public safety and deter acts of violence worldwide, the company leverages vast expertise in high-frequency electromagnetics, counter-terrorism, conflict resolution, government/corporate interface, sensor development, proactive security and business development. The company recently added to its board of directors John Gillies, a 33-year veteran of national and international security and intelligence.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAXN) (formerly TASER International) is also engaged in providing fresh technologies that protect life via a network of devices, applications and people aimed at helping law enforcement become smarter and safer. The company's innovations began with its TASER electrical weapons back in the 1990s, and today, Axon continues to safeguard life in pioneering ways with its expanding suite of connected devices and apps, which include TASER smart weapons, body cameras, digital evidence management tools, in-car video solutions, records management systems, artificial intelligence automation and more. Axon's technologies work collaboratively to automate outdated law enforcement processes so that officers can more quickly and effectively find the truth and serve their communities.

A significant aspect of operations for Siemens AG (OTC: SMAWF) is its defense-related solutions for both government and military, including offering Siemens PLM Software solutions to aerospace and defense agencies. Siemens boasts more than 55 years of defense collaboration and, as a partner in the security space, spans both the physical and virtual worlds as it integrates information and communication technology with industrial infrastructure, modernizing information technology and transforming operations and administration for national security bodies. The company is able to synchronize product and material life cycles, accelerate complicated global logistics systems, optimize border control for enhanced safety and speed, dynamically provision virtual access rights, deliver powerful military communication networks and revolutionize marine systems.

Part of the current defense-related innovations at Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) is the company's pioneering efforts in fiber lasers. Lockheed Martin is demonstrating that laser weapon systems can effectively halt land, air and sea targets and can be designed compactly and power-efficiently enough for tactical platforms on the move, supplying almost limitless ammunition with light-speed response.

The company's technology is capable of defending against small rockets, artillery shells and mortars, small unmanned aerial vehicles, small attack boats and lightweight ground vehicles that are up to a mile away. As power levels increase for fiber lasers, Lockheed Martin's systems will further be able to combat even larger threats across even greater distances. These systems can also serve as a force multiplier when operated in combination with kinetic energy systems.

Technology and innovation leader Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) also specializes in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Offering a huge array of defense and security related products and services, Raytheon is focused on global defense, including homeland protection, defending allies and protecting trade. The company's air and missile defense systems include proven interceptors, radars and space sensors that work in concert to offer protection against ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, aircraft and other threats. The company's SM-3 missile and Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle successfully defeat warheads while they are still in space, and Raytheon's JLENS aerostats offer regional defense from 10,000 feet for up to 30 days at a time. The company's long-range radars further offer round-the-clock monitoring throughout the world.

The increasing frequency of terrorist actions and other significant public attacks in recent years has put security concerns at the forefront for the world's citizens. A study of data from 1966 to date reveals a significant increase in mass shootings in the U.S. that outpaces any other country. Statistics for the 46-year period show that, while America represents only 5% of the world's population, it accounts for 31% of all public mass shootings. According to data from the FBI, there were 160 incidents from 2000 to 2013, resulting in 486 deaths and 557 wounded. More recently, in 2014 and 2015, there were nearly six times as many incidents compared to 2000 and 2001. The disturbing increase in violence suggests that there will be increasingly more incidents if effective preventative measures aren't taken.

The good news is that innovations offered by these companies represent powerful tools as nations fight back against threats and work to restore peace of mind for the public.

For more information on Patriot One Technologies please visit: Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX.V: PAT) (OTCQB: PTOTF) or http://www.Patriot1Tech.com.

