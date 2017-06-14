Global Helicopter Blades Market to Experience 4.5% CAGR During 2017 to 2022 and Reach $1.6 Billion, Composites Likely to Remain the Largest and the Fastest Material Type Over the Next Five Years

DETROIT, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report onGlobal Helicopter Blades Market by Helicopter Type (Civil, Military, and Civil/Military), by Engine Type (Turbine and Piston), by Blade Location Type (Main Rotor and Tail Rotor), by Design Type (Symmetrical and Under Cambered), by Material Type (Carbon Composites, Hybrid Composites, and Others), by Manufacturing Process (Sandwich Construction and Others), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017-2022.

This 280-page strategic report, from Stratview Research, studies the blades market in the global helicopter industry over the period 2011 to 2022. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Blades Market in the Global HelicopterIndustry: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global helicopter blades market offers a healthy growth opportunity of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 and reach an estimated $1.6 billion in 2022. The author of the report stated that increasing deliveries of helicopters, advancement in the blade technology such as electric tail rotor systems, continuous shift from heavy metal blades to lightweight composite blades, and rising helicopter fleet size are some of the major growth drivers of the global helicopter blades market.

The research's findings suggest that military and civil/military segments currently dominate the helicopter blades market, driven by high deliveries of helicopters and large fleet size. However, civil and parapublic segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for light single-engine and intermediate & medium twin-engine civil helicopters.

In terms of material type, composites are likely to remain the largest and fastest-growing material type during the forecast period. The materials' potential in structural applications has been recognized since long by the Helicopter manufacturers. Major players are increasingly adopting composite blades in their upcoming models. At the same time, there is also an increasing demand for composite blades in the aftermarket.

Based on blade location type, main rotor blade is projected to remain the largest type during the forecast period. Both main rotor and tail rotor blades are likely to witness similar growth over the next five years. There is an increasing penetration of composite materials in both the blade types.

In terms of region, Europe is projected to remain the largest and fastest-growing market for helicopter blades market during the forecast period. The region is the manufacturing capital of the helicopter industry with the presence of Airbus Helicopters, Agusta Westland, and Russian Helicopters. All the major helicopter manufacturers are producing blades in Europe only.

There are independent rotor and tail blade manufacturers as well as OEMs with in-house blade manufacturing capability.The key helicopter blade manufacturers are Bell Helicopter, Boeing Helicopter, Carson Helicopters, Airbus Helicopters, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Kaman Aerosystems, Robinson Helicopter Company, Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, and Van Horn Aviation. New product development, collaboration with OEMs, and long-term contacts are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the blades market in the global helicopter industry and has segmented the market in eight ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. The following are the eight ways in which the market is segmented:

Global Helicopter Blades Market by Helicopter Type:

Civil Helicopter (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Military Helicopter (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Both (Civil / Military Helicopter)(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global Helicopter Blades Market by Engine Type:

Turbine (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Piston(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global Helicopter Blades Market by Blade Location Type:

Main Rotor Blade (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Tail Rotor Blade(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global Helicopter Blades Market by Design Type:

Symmetrical Helicopter Blade (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Under Cambered Helicopter Blade(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global Helicopter Blades Market by Material Type

Carbon Composites (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Hybrid Composites (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Materials(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global Helicopter Blades Market by Manufacturing Process

Sandwich Construction Process (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Other Processes(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global Helicopter Blades Market by End-User Type

OE (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Aftermarket(Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Global Helicopter Blades Market by Region

North America (Country Analysis: the USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , Italy , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World(Country Analysis: Middle East , Latin America , and Others)

Some of our other premium market reports in the aerospace & defense industry:

