

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene International Sàrl, a wholly owned subsidiary of Celgene Corp. (CELG), announced results from the phase 2a SLE-001 trial evaluating CC-220, the Company's investigational, oral immunomodulatory compound, at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology or EULAR 2017 in Madrid.



A trend toward greater improvement with CC-220 treatment compared with placebo in multiple measures of disease activity, as measured by standard scores employed in clinical trials, was observed in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), commonly known as lupus.



The SLE-001 study randomized 42 patients who were diagnosed with lupus at least six months before and had a baseline SELENA-SLEDAI score greater than or equal to four. Participants were randomized to one of four escalating doses of CC-220 (CC-220 0.3 mg every other day, 0.3 mg once daily, 0.3 mg alternating with 0.6 mg once daily and 0.6 mg once daily) or placebo for 12 weeks, followed by 12 weeks of observational follow-up or long-term extension.



The study evaluated safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics. Efficacy endpoints, including changes in Cutaneous Lupus Area and Severity Activity Index (CLASI) and SELENA-SLEDAI score, were exploratory.



The most common adverse events (AEs) were nausea, diarrhea and maculopapular rash. Serious AEs were reported in two patients in the two highest CC-220 doses combined (pneumonia in both cases) and in two patients in the placebo group. Five patients in the two highest CC-220 dose groups and one patient in the placebo group discontinued due to AEs. No opportunistic infections or other systemic infections were reported in any CC-220 dose groups.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX