DUBLIN, Calif, 2017-06-14 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD), a global leader in cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions, announced today that Zoopla, the UK's most comprehensive property website, has selected the Litmos Mobile Learning Platform.



Litmos is a learning management platform that enables enterprises to rapidly deploy education programs to customers, partners and employees. Designed with mobility in mind, the platform allows content to be consumed on any device and within the applications the users already access for a true embedded learning experience.



About CallidusCloud Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD), doing business as CallidusCloud®, is the global leader in cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions. CallidusCloud enables organizations to accelerate and maximize their lead to money process with a complete suite of solutions that identify the right leads, ensure proper territory and quota distribution, enable sales forces, automate configure price quote, and streamline sales compensation -- driving bigger deals, faster. More than 5,400 leading organizations, across all industries, rely on CallidusCloud to optimize the lead to money process to close more deals for more money in record time.



About Zoopla



Zoopla is the UK's most comprehensive property website, focused on empowering users with the resources they need to make better-informed property decisions. Zoopla helps consumers both find their next home and research the market by combining hundreds of thousands of property listings with market data, local information and community tools.



Zoopla are fans of transparency and everything they do is aimed at making the market more efficient for both property consumers and advertisers alike. Zoopla has rapidly become the UK's leading online destination for property consumers to search for homes and do their market research, and the favoured online marketing partner for UK estate agents, letting agents and property developers.



Launched in 2008, Zoopla has since been one of the fastest growing websites in the UK, now attracting over 40 million visits per month and have collected numerous awards and accolades along the way, including being named one of the Top 10 UK Tech Companies (Guardian) and one of the Top 10 Most Innovative UK Companies (Smarta).



Press Contact: Chris Bucholtz CallidusCloud 925-225-6744 cbucholt@calliduscloud.com