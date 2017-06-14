Bank of China has agreed to lend $123 million for the country's solar rural electrification program, while its power utility is planning to build three PV plants with a combined capacity of 35 MW.

The President of the Republic of Cameroon, Paul Biya, has signed the decree N° 2017/287 which allows the country's Ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Development to close an agreement with the Bank of China for a CFA 73.95 billion ($123.2 million) loan.

The funds will be used to finance Phase II of the solar rural electrification program launched by the government and China's Huawei ...

