Vintess Innovation Entertainment, releases Uselu Video/Audio the very first single from the studio Album recordings made by Slizzy E known as EDO BOY

The single track is among the 21 tracks Album featuring Top A list Artists in Nigeria music industry, produced by prolific producers, sound engineers, mixed and mastered in a professional studios in Nigeria.

The idea behind Uselu and the performance on the video gives you the insight of a revelation, an intimate portrait of the reality of his life, challenges, career and dreams. In the single, the artist is performing his wishes, expressing a range of emotion channeled through his singular sensibility.

The single Useluis available for digital download in Itunes, Spotify, Amazon Tidal, Vevo channel etc. VIDEO LINK… https://www.youtube.com/watch?

Through the song Uselu, the artist express his gratitude to Amighty God, his people and his fans that made it possible for him to stand out and be able to remember his community, where he first started his career.

Slizzy E is a highly credible multi-talented artist with exceptional vocals. The quality of the music and production, along with a strong video set Slizzy E apart from other/Afro-pop artistes.

Though Slizzy E "gratitude" album project have attracted so many attention from Benin to Lagos, and every other part of the country and to the International scene, everyone who have heard the song were emotionally touched, and wish for him to keep bringing happiness and encourage the Edo people as well as the rest of the world.

New fans and followers are drawn to Slizzy E's music, a singular visionary artist whose voice, work, songwriting and interpretative skills defied all attempts at categorization.

The song is already on radio across Africa, Europe, UK and the United States. You can expected to be on playlist soon. The song is produced by Rayconex and the video is directed by ABD in Nigeria.

SLIZZY E will be live at the BET Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, United State.

To Buy or Stream "Uselu":

iTunes: https://goo.gl/S8vfQC

Apple Music: https://goo.gl/S8vfQC

Spotify: https://goo.gl/QfD2KO

Amazon Music: https://goo.gl/D7eGyb

Google Play: https://goo.gl/alFHBT

https://goo.gl/alFHBT https://www.youtube.com/watch?

