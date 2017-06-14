

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat near $1260 an ounce Wednesday morning, hours before the Federal Reserve announces its latest monetary policy decision. A slew of economic data is also on tap.



The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter percent, but markets are looking for clues about how they will unwind their massive balance sheet.



The may also signal whether more interest rates are in store for the rest of the year. They have projected three rate hikes for 2017. Today's would be the second of the year so far.



The Consumer Price Index for May will be published at 8.30 am ET. Economists are looking for no change for the period, while CPI less food and energy is expected to grow 0.2 percent.



The Department of Commerce's retail sales data for May will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. Forecasters are looking for retail sales growth of 0.1 percent.



Business Inventories for April will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.1 percent, compared to growth of 0.2 percent in the previous period.



