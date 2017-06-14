WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
1. Name of Issuer
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
2. Reason for Notification
ACQUISITION OF VOTING RIGHTS / FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
3. Full name of person(s) subject to notification obligation
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3 above)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG, LONDON BRANCH
5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached
9 JUNE 2017
6. Date on which issuer notified
13 JUNE 2017
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached
ABOVE 9%
8. Notified details
(A) Voting rights attached to shares
Number of voting rights - Direct - 20,030,558 - 5.23%
Number of voting rights - Indirect - N/A
(B) Financial Instruments
Right to Recall - 166,380 - 0.04%
(C) Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial instrument - SWAPS
Exercise Price - N/A
Expiration date - 10 DECEMBER 2021
Exercise/conversion period - N/A
Number of voting rights instrument refers to - 14,515,174
Percentage of voting rights - Nominal - N/A Delta - 3.79%
Total A + B + C
Number of voting rights - 34,712,122
Percentage of voting rights - 9.06%
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable
PERSON SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION OBLIGATION IS NOT CONTROLLED BY ANY NATURAL PERSON OR LEGAL ENTITY AND DOES NOT CONTROL ANY OTHER UNDERTAKING(S) HOLDING DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY AN INTEREST IN THE (UNDERLYING) ISSUER
PROXY VOTING
10. Name of the proxy holder
N/A
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold
N/A
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights
N/A
13. Additional Information
N/A
14. Contact name
15. Contact telephone number
Notification authorised by:
LORRAINE SPROULE, DEPUTY COMPANY SECRETARY
14 JUNE 2017