WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Holding(s) in Company

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES

1. Name of Issuer

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

2. Reason for Notification

ACQUISITION OF VOTING RIGHTS / FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

3. Full name of person(s) subject to notification obligation

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3 above)

DEUTSCHE BANK AG, LONDON BRANCH

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached

9 JUNE 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified

13 JUNE 2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached

ABOVE 9%

8. Notified details

(A) Voting rights attached to shares

Number of voting rights - Direct - 20,030,558 - 5.23%

Number of voting rights - Indirect - N/A

(B) Financial Instruments

Right to Recall - 166,380 - 0.04%

(C) Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument - SWAPS

Exercise Price - N/A

Expiration date - 10 DECEMBER 2021

Exercise/conversion period - N/A

Number of voting rights instrument refers to - 14,515,174

Percentage of voting rights - Nominal - N/A Delta - 3.79%

Total A + B + C

Number of voting rights - 34,712,122

Percentage of voting rights - 9.06%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable

PERSON SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION OBLIGATION IS NOT CONTROLLED BY ANY NATURAL PERSON OR LEGAL ENTITY AND DOES NOT CONTROL ANY OTHER UNDERTAKING(S) HOLDING DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY AN INTEREST IN THE (UNDERLYING) ISSUER

PROXY VOTING

10. Name of the proxy holder

N/A

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold

N/A

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights

N/A

13. Additional Information

N/A

14. Contact name

15. Contact telephone number

Notification authorised by:

LORRAINE SPROULE, DEPUTY COMPANY SECRETARY

14 JUNE 2017