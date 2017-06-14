Copenhagen, June 14, 2017 Exchange Notice Index Factor 3, Remaining Debt/Bonds On the basis of the development of the net consumer-price index from November 2016 to May 2017 a new index factor 3 has been calculated and will be effective as from 30 June 2018: 275,436 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Neil Woolrych, telephone +45 33 77 03 53. Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635220