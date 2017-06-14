Ratos: Ratos AB: Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting on 14 June 2017

P R E S S R E L E A S E 14 June 2017

Ratos held an Extraordinary General Meeting in Sibeliussalen, Finlandshusets konferens, Stockholm, on 14 June 2017.

Ratos informed in a press release on 11 May 2017 that Ratos's subsidiary Sophion Holding AB had entered into an agreement to divest all of its shares in Sophion Bioscience A/S to Sapphire Bioscience Holding ApS, a newly established company controlled by Thais Johansen, CEO of Sophion Bioscience A/S.

The Meeting today resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to approve the transfer of all shares in Sophion Bioscience A/S to the acquisition company controlled by Thais Johansen.

The transfer is expected to be completed during June and will not generate any significant capital gain or capital loss for Ratos.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Agervald, CEO Ratos, +46 8 700 17 00

Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR and Press Ratos, +46 8 700 17 98





Financial calendar from Ratos:

Interim report January-June 2017 17 August 2017

Interim report January-September 2017 14 November 2017





Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized Nordic companies. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to the long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 17 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Construction, Industry and Consumer goods/retail. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 14,200 employees.

