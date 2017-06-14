Global $36.68 Billion IT Spending on Clinical Analytics Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global IT Spending on Clinical Analytics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global IT Spending on Clinical Analytics Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 13.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $36.68 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

The healthcare big data market will grow

Telemedicine is the second-highest healthcare IT investment

Hospitals continue to see opportunities to invest in clinical and business systems

Payer-provider convergence and rising healthcare costs are creating many opportunities

4 IT Spending on Clinical Analytics Market, By Solution

In-House

Hardware

Software

Services

Outsource

5 IT Spending on Clinical Analytics Market, By Deployment

Cloud Based

On-premise

6 IT Spending on Clinical Analytics Market, By Platform

Integrated Platforms

Stand Alone

7 IT Spending on Clinical Analytics Market, By End User

Provider

Clinics

Hospitals

Payers

Government

Insurance Companies

Other End Users

8 IT Spending on Clinical Analytics Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Health Catalyst

IBM Corporation

Inovalon Holdings, Inc.

Mckesson Corporation

Medeanalytics, Inc.

Optum, Inc. (Part of Unitedhealth Group, Inc.)

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Verisk Analytics, Inc.

