Pro-Trader Daily: Featured Company News - Broadridge Financial and Spence Johnson Join Hands to Expand Data and Analytics Offerings

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR). The Company announced on June 12, 2017, that it has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with London, UK based Spence Johnson. Spence Johnson is a leading provider of global institutional data and intelligence. The strategic partnership will bring retail and institutional data, benchmarking and analytics on one platform and their joint capabilities will offer a unique global insight of the global asset management market. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on BR. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=BR

The financial and other details of the agreement were not disclosed by any of the concerned Companies.

Outcome of the partnership

The partnership brings Broadridge's Global Market Intelligence and Spence Johnson's Money in Motion dataset one platform. Broadridge's Global Market Intelligence is a leading platform that offers in- depth retail cross-border fund data and analytics on 80,000 retail mutual funds and ETFs globally.

Spence Johnson's Money in Motion (MIM) is an institutions dataset that provides detailed analytics on institutional assets, flows and sales, tracking over $7 trillion in institutional flow. This tool tracks the overall flow of institutional assets under management and then monitors client market share while also tracking the changes in the behavior of institutional investors. MIM is used by market leaders in asset management and Insurance for decisions regarding marketing, sales, strategic business planning and product development etc. MIM's unique collective intelligence methodology empowers asset managers to better understand the markets they operate in, the clients they serve and the products in demand.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Dan Cwenar, President of Data and Analytics Business of Broadridge said:

"This alliance with Spence Johnson furthers Broadridge's commitment to helping asset managers identify growth opportunities - providing them with broad data and analytics for both retail and institutional channels globally."

Nigel Birch, Managing Director, Spence Johnson added:

"We are very excited to form this alliance with Broadridge and continue our mission to put data and intelligence at the heart of successful asset management businesses."

About parties to the agreement

Lake Success, New York based Broadridge is the leading provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions for wealth management, asset management, and capital markets firms. Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 90 percent of public Companies and mutual funds in North America, and processes more than $5 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day. Broadridge has global presence in over 16 countries and has a team of over 10,000 full-time associates across its locations.

It started off as a brokerage services division of ADP in 1962 and became a publicly-traded Company in 2007. Its growth story is based on a series of strategic acquisitions. Recent acquisitions include: Message Automation Limited, a leading specialist provider of post-trade control solutions in March 2017; Anetics, a provider of securities lending solutions for broker-dealers, buy-side firms, and custodial banks, in 2016; QED Financial Systems, Inc., Fiduciary Services and Competitive Intelligence unit of Thomson Reuters' Lipper division, trade processing business of the Wilmington Trust Retirement, Institutional Services unit of M&T Bank Corporation, and Direxxis LLC a cloud-based marketing solutions and services provider, all of which were in 2015.

Spence Johnson is a Data and Intelligence consultancy focused on the global asset management business with over 100 global asset managers who operate from their offices in London, Singapore, and Boston. Their clients are the world's topmost asset managers and insurance Companies. Their services are divided into three categories: Data, Market Intelligence, and Consulting.

Last Close Stock Review

At the closing bell, on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, Broadridge Financial Solutions' stock slightly climbed 0.93%, ending the trading session at $75.19. A total volume of 277.71 thousand shares have exchanged hands. The Company's stock price surged 9.34% in the last three months, 14.34% in the past six months, and 19.07% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock rallied 13.41% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 29.37 and has a dividend yield of 1.76%. The stock currently has a market cap of $9.00 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily